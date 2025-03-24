Shelby Houlihan, former US Olympic runner, back on podium 4 years after tainted burrito controversy led to ban

Shelby Houlihan, an American Olympic runner who competed at the 2016 Rio Games and later faced a hotly debated four-year ban, was back on the podium on Saturday.

Houlihan won a silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in the 3,000-meter event in Nanjing, China. She was unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics because she tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Houlihan claimed at the time the positive test was a result of a tainted pork burrito she bought from a Mexican food truck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been a long journey," she told Let’s Run. "I'm excited for today and now, but also kind of grieving the past a bit. It’s just been a real tough journey."

Houlihan is the U.S. record holder at 1,500 meters and the former record holder in the 5,000-meter event. Her 2021 appeal of her ban was moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but was ultimately rejected.

However, the case kicked off a debate in the sport and anti-doping world as the elements were similar to other "no fault" cases that resulted in little or no penalty.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST KIRSTY COVENTRY MAKES IOC HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Houlihan’s punishment ultimately cost her a trip to Paris for the Olympics and she now has to work twice as hard to get ready for a potential appearance in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Getting used to completely trying to create a new normal," Houlihan said. "Running had been part of my life since I was 5, so who am I without this? I didn't know. (I felt) totally crumbled and trying to rebuild myself back up."

The 32-year-old Iowa native said she hoped her success could lead to a sponsor. The world outdoor championships are set for September.

"It got to a point where I was just like, ‘I don’t want to give up because I feel like I'll always wonder what could have been,'" she said. "And then I feel like I still have more to prove. I feel like the best is yet to come for myself and I wanted to see that through and not let someone else decide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houlihan was eligible to compete again in January and made her return to the track last month at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas. She won the indoor 3,000-meter race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.