Brewers owner poses shocking question about what his job is

The goal for every MLB team is to win the World Series, right?

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Mark Attanasio pondered the question about what his job is as an owner.

"Is my job to win a World Series or is my job to provide a summer of entertainment and passion and a way for families to come together?" Attanasio said, via USA Today on Tuesday.

"My goal, from an ownership standpoint is to always compete. … I don’t like to talk about us as a small market. We’ve certainly not played like a small market. Since 2005, we have the fourth-most wins in the National League."

While the team has been successful, the investment from ownership has not been strong.

The Brewers have a projected payroll of $117 million as of Wednesday, which ranks 22nd in MLB behind the Colorado Rockies.

Attanasio said that it would be easier for the Brewers to spend towards the top of the league if the revenue streams were more equal.

"We don’t have the financial ability to bring in superstars. We try to hold on to whatever we can."

The Brewers were proactive in signing rookie Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million contract last spring. The deal offers Chourio long-term security if he doesn’t pan out.

For the Brewers, if Chourio turns into the star they think he will become, they have a top-flight player under long-term control at a price they can afford.

Those are the types of deals the Brewers have to make to try and retain talent at a cheaper cost.

Attanasio pointed to the other leagues as an example for what they have done with their media contracts as a way to level the spending across the league.

"You see what the NFL has done with their media contract. You see what the NBA has done. It's all sitting right there. If we can do something like that, the pie is bigger for everybody, for owners, for players, for everybody," Attanasio said.

"We just have to figure out how to do it, whatever the labor system is."

Despite the Brewers not investing more into the team, due to savvy moves, they are in position to compete in the NL Central, as no team is a clear favorite.

Brewers’ general manager Matt Arnold said despite financial limitations, there are no excuses.

"We recognize the challenges in the industry around the economics of the sport, but we're not going to make excuses about any of that. We have to do things a little bit differently here, and we embrace that."

