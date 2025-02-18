Yankees star pushes team's longstanding facial hair rule to the edge, draws social media reaction

When Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees, he needed to bust out the razor.

The Yanks, of course, have had a long-withstanding policy since George Steinbrenner owned the team that players must not don facial hair below their lower lip.

So, the lights out closer needed to get rid of his healthy beard, prompting an entirely different look.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, after just one week in Tampa, Williams appeared to have forgotten to shave Tuesday morning, as he rocked some peach fuzz.

Naturally, it drew the ire of lots of Yankee fans on social media.

Newcomer Paul Goldschmidt also needed to shave, which left him looking like he "added 30 years on his life," said one more account.

YANKEES' AARON JUDGE DISAGREES WITH JUAN SOTO'S BELIEF THAT METS GIVE HIM BEST CHANCE TO WIN TITLE

When Williams was asked about being clean-shaven, he replied simply, "It is what it is." It was the first time he shaved his beard in six years. In fact, he actually arrived to camp unshaven.

Plenty of Yankee stars have rocked mustaches, most notably Don Mattingly and Goose Gossage, but beards have been a topic of conversation, and sometimes controversy. CC Sabathia was rather irked a few years ago when former top prospect Clint Frazier rocked long hair from his head, which also must be maintained. So Sabathia retaliated by rocking a slight beard.

The Hall of Famer has rocked a beard ever since he retired, and even Derek Jeter has some facial hair now. Plenty of Yankees grow facial hair in the offseason and if they join another team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The policy led to a makeover for Johnny Damon in 2005, and general manager Brian Cashman ruled out closer Brian Wilson over a decade ago because he said Wilson refused to shave his patented beard.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.