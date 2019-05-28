Expand / Collapse search
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress narrowly dodges line drive heading for his head

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress avoided a severe head injury by a screaming liner back to the mound and made a fantastic catch during Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Jeffress was pitching with two outs in the fifth inning when Willians Astudillo sent a ball straight at the righty. Jeffress somehow turned his head in time, put his glove up and caught the liner.

He then fell to the ground and laid on the dirt for a moment to recollect himself. Brewers manager Craig Counsell then decided to take Jeffress out of the game, according to MLB.com.

“I made a good pitch down in the zone, and he just hit it well,” Jeffress told reporters after the game. “Hit it right back up the middle. I literally thought it was going over my head. Last second, I just reacted. That’s all I could do.”

Jeffress owns a 2.87 ERA in 15 games this season.

The Brewers pulled out the victory, 5-4. Milwaukee is now 31-24 on the year.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.