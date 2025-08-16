Brewers stage epic comeback vs. Reds to tie franchise record with 13th straight win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers erased an early seven-run deficit to come back and defeat the Cincinnati Reds Friday night. The rally secured the Brewers' 13th straight win and added to the best record in MLB.

The Brewers' winning streak tied the franchise’s single-season record previously set in 1987.

The Reds jumped out to an early 8-1 lead after a seven-run second inning. They chased Brewers’ All-Star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was making his first start since July 28 due to injury, after just 1⅓ innings.

The Brewers wasted no time responding, scoring five runs in the top of the third inning. Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich began the scoring with an RBI double to cut it to 8-2.

A couple of batters later, first baseman Andrew Vaughn swatted a three-run home run to make it 8-5. Second baseman Brice Turang ripped a double and scored third baseman Caleb Durbin to cut the lead to 8-6.

After keeping the Reds off the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning, the Brewers went back to work in the top of the fourth inning.

Yelich came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out and slashed a ground ball down the third baseline for a double. Two runs scored to tie the game at 8-8.

Yelich’s big game continued when he hit a solo home run off Reds’ reliever Scott Barlow to give the Brewers a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

The Brewers tacked on another run in the top of the seventh inning when left fielder Brandon Lockridge scored on Sam Moll’s wild pitch to make it 10-8, where the score would remain.

The red-hot Brewers have won 28 of their last 32 games and own the best record in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers (77-44) will go for a single-season franchise-record win streak when they take on the Reds (64-59) in the second game of their three-game series Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

