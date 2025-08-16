Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers stage epic comeback vs. Reds to tie franchise record with 13th straight win

The Brewers opened the 1987 season with a 13-game winning streak

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers erased an early seven-run deficit to come back and defeat the Cincinnati Reds Friday night. The rally secured the Brewers' 13th straight win and added to the best record in MLB. 

The Brewers' winning streak tied the franchise’s single-season record previously set in 1987. 

The Reds jumped out to an early 8-1 lead after a seven-run second inning. They chased Brewers’ All-Star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was making his first start since July 28 due to injury, after just 1⅓ innings. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian Yelich celebrates

Christian Yelich (22) of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his second solo home run of the game during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Aug. 15, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Brewers wasted no time responding, scoring five runs in the top of the third inning. Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich began the scoring with an RBI double to cut it to 8-2. 

A couple of batters later, first baseman Andrew Vaughn swatted a three-run home run to make it 8-5. Second baseman Brice Turang ripped a double and scored third baseman Caleb Durbin to cut the lead to 8-6. 

After keeping the Reds off the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning, the Brewers went back to work in the top of the fourth inning.

FORMER MLB STAR JOSH HAMILTON SAYS THE HOLY SPIRIT TOLD HIM HE WAS GOING TO HIT CLUTCH WORLD SERIES HOME RUN

Caleb Durbin and Andrew Vaughn

The Milwaukee Brewers' Caleb Durbin, left, and Andrew Vaughn celebrate their win after the ninth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Yelich came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out and slashed a ground ball down the third baseline for a double. Two runs scored to tie the game at 8-8. 

Yelich’s big game continued when he hit a solo home run off Reds’ reliever Scott Barlow to give the Brewers a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth inning. 

The Brewers tacked on another run in the top of the seventh inning when left fielder Brandon Lockridge scored on Sam Moll’s wild pitch to make it 10-8, where the score would remain. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trevor Megill celebrates

The Milwaukee Brewers' Trevor Megill celebrates his team's win after the last out of a game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

The red-hot Brewers have won 28 of their last 32 games and own the best record in Major League Baseball. 

The Brewers (77-44) will go for a single-season franchise-record win streak when they take on the Reds (64-59) in the second game of their three-game series Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue