Former MLB star Josh Hamilton says the Holy Spirit told him he was going to hit clutch World Series home run

Former MLB superstar Josh Hamilton said the Holy Spirit told him he was going to hit a home run in the 2011 World Series.

The Rangers played the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 World Series, and, while on deck, the Holy Spirit told him he was going to hit a home run, Hamilton said.

"The Holy Spirit told me on deck I was about to hit a home run because it's … I hadn't hit one in a while, and I was like, 'OK.' First pitch, whack," Hamilton said during an appearance on Fox News’ "Will Cain Country."

Hamilton’s home run gave the Rangers a 9-7 lead in the 10th inning of Game 6. They were up 3-2 in the series at the time. However, the Rangers could not close the game out, and they lost the World Series in seven games.

Hamilton was not always with the Lord. The 2010 AL MVP recalled being high on drugs when his grandmother delivered him a message that the Lord allowed him to hear.

"I love my grandma more than anything. And for the first time, all the things that my parents had told me, that she had told me, — 'Hey we love you. You're better than this. You can do great things. We believe in you.' — all these things that I've been told, and I was actually high when she was talking to me, I feel like the Lord just cleared my head and allowed me to actually hear it. And see your tears," Hamilton said.

"And that's when, hey, I went into the back bedroom, shut the door, dug the Bible out from the closet, threw it on the bed. James 4:7's first verse I read: Humble yourself before God, resist the devil and he'll flee from you. And that is when I gave my life to the Lord. But I started doing the things I was supposed to do. Started praying, started reading the word, started getting involved with people who were more experienced in their relationship with the Lord. And that's when things started turning around."

Hamilton, a top prospect with the Tampa Bay Rays, dealt with substance abuse issues. In 2003, he was away from the team for personal reasons. In 2004, he was suspended for violating the drug policy and did not play the entire season.

Hamilton did not play in 2005 either as he tried to ramp up toward playing again and was placed on the restricted list by the Rays. Hamilton made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2006.

He was traded to the Rangers the next season and turned into a superstar. Hamilton made the All-Star game five consecutive years and won the AL MVP in 2010.

Hamilton didn't play in MLB after 2015 and found his name in the headlines for off-the-field issues shortly after.

In 2019, Hamilton was charged with injury to a child after being accused of physically assaulting his oldest daughter. Hamilton pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor.

However, he said he had proof of being innocent but didn’t want to make his kids testify and make his family sit in front of a jury.

"Just imagine being accused of something you didn't do and then having to, let's see, you have proof that you didn't so you can clear it up. You're innocent. But then having decided because you got a DA that's in the election year, you can't look like she's going light on you," Hamilton said.

"Am I going to drag my other two younger daughters in (a courtroom) and they'll have to testify and everything. I'm not gonna be a good dad. I'm gonna fall on the proverbial sword here for my family and shut this thing down when it comes to them and keep them out of the media and keep out of a back and forth with my ex in the media and let them live their life and move on and take the hit for it. Well, that's what I chose to do."

