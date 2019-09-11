Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich breaks kneecap, will miss remainder of season

Christian Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his kneecap Tuesday night in a game against the Miami Marlins.

The Milwaukee Brewers star fouled a ball off of his leg in the first inning and he went down in tremendous pain. Yelcih was down for several moments before limping off the field.

DODGERS CLINCH 7TH STRAIGHT NL WEST TITLE, 1ST PLAYOFF TEAM

“We don't have a definitive time frame other than we know he will be out the remainder of the season right now,” Brewers general manager Daniel Stearns said after the game. “We also don't know if surgery is required.”

Yelich did not speak to the media after the game. He was expected to travel back to Milwaukee for further tests.

NEW YORK METS' NOAH SYNDERGAARD FUMES OVER HAVING TO THROW TO WILSON RAMOS: REPORTS

“We feel awful for Christian,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That's the thing that resonates with me right now. He's a special player and it's a joy to watch him play every day. He's the best at what he does. Not being able to see that every day is not good.”

Yelich was in contention for the 2019 National League MVP award this season before the injury. He had 44 home runs and came into the game with the league lead in on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.100).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brewers defeated the Marlins, 4-3. They are currently one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the final National League Wildcard spot.