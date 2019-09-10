New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard fumes over having to throw to Wilson Ramos: reports

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard was reportedly “livid” he had to use Wilson Ramos as his catcher and had a meeting with several members of the organization about the issue.

Syndergaard was again subpar while working with Ramos at catcher during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, in which Syndergaard allowed four earned runs in five innings of work.

Syndergaard had a meeting with manager Mickey Callaway, pitching strategist Jeremy Accardo and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen over the issue, the New York Post reported Monday.

Syndergaard reportedly didn’t come away happy. Callaway on Monday denied that Syndergaard was upset, according to MLB.com.

The lefty has a 4.06 ERA and 176 strikeouts overall this season. But depending on who his catcher is, Syndergaard's stats vary dramatically. With Ramos behind the plate, Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA. With Tomas Nido or Rene Rivera behind the plate, he has a 2.22 ERA. According to the New York Post, the Mets front office doesn’t place too much importance on the pitcher-catcher dynamic.

Ramos is the Mets’ best-hitting catcher. He came into Tuesday batting .301 and has 14 home runs to go along with an .801 OPS. Conversely, Nido has a .232 on-base percentage and three home runs and Rene Rivera is 2-for-7 this season in limited action.