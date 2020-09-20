Brett Favre shows support for Tom Brady ahead of quarterback's Buccaneers home debut

Brett Favre showed his support for Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got set to play the Carolina Panthers in the quarterback’s home debut.

Cameras panned to Favre getting to his seat at Raymond James Stadium wearing a Brady shirt. However, the shirt was in the form of the old Buccaneers logo with Brady’s face superimposed on it.

Brady is looking to bounce back from a tough loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Brady was 15 of 28 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown through the first 54 minutes of the game. He added to his numbers in garbage time, finishing with 239 yards and two scores, the second scoring strike going to Evans with 2:41 left in the game.

He became the target of criticism from coach Bruce Arians after the game. He was asked about his coach’s comments earlier in the week.

“He’s a coach. I’m a player. Just trying to win a game,” Brady said

According to Pro Football Reference, Brady joined Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw a pick-six in three consecutive games. Schaub and Garrett both completed the feat during the 2013 season.

The Panthers are also coming into the game 0-1 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.