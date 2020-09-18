Tom Brady has short response when asked about criticism from Buccaneers coach

Tom Brady made clear Thursday that he understands his place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hierarchy after coach Bruce Arians criticized the quarterback for his play against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady was asked whether he was surprised by Arians, according to The Athletic. The veteran quarterback’s response was a bit chilly.

“He’s a coach. I’m a player. Just trying to win a game,” Brady said.

Arians had previously said in training camp that no one was above his criticism – not even a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Brady.

“One [interception] was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans],” Arians told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Saints. “He thought Mike was going down the middle -- it was a different coverage -- Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it.”

“The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision.”

Arians later corrected himself on the Evans play and said it was the wide receiver’s fault.

Brady was 15 of 28 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown through the first 54 minutes of the game. He added to his numbers in garbage time, finishing with 239 yards and two touchdowns, the second scoring strike going to Evans with 2:41 left in the game.

According to Pro Football Reference, Brady joined Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw a pick-six in three consecutive games. Schaub and Garrett both completed the feat during the 2013 season.

Brady had a pick-six against the Tennessee Titans during their playoff matchup, which was returned by Logan Ryan. He had another against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 last season, which was returned by Eric Rowe.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.