Deion Sanders says he never questioned God during his battle with bladder cancer

Deion Sanders revealed Monday he had his bladder removed after he was diagnosed with cancer, but he said he never questioned God, no matter how difficult things were.

Sanders, 57, said God has blessed him too much to ask, ‘Why me?’

"I have never questioned God. You know my faith, man," Sanders said during an interview with Michael Irvin.

"I never questioned and ask God. ‘Why me?’ I can’t. Why me am I living like this? Why me am I the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes? Why me am I on this wonderful university? Why me do I have these wonderful kids with my last name? Like, why me that God has blessed me so much. Like, I would have to ask God, ‘Why me all that, too?’

"So, I never asked God, ‘Why me?’"

Sanders said he only asked the Lord to show him the way.

"I only said, ‘Lord, show me. Show me what you trying to do so I can help you expedite the process. Just show me. We got this, Lord. I know I ain’t going nowhere,'" Sanders said.

"I know for the enemy to try me, you had to say, ‘Have you considered my servant crime?’ You had to say that for him to even get to me. So I know that, I’m yours. I know what you going to do with me. I know what you going to continue to do with me."

The bladder removal has forced Sanders to undergo a complete lifestyle change, which he said he reached out to someone for advice on how to deal with the changes.

Sanders urged people to get checked, because he only discovered the cancer in the bladder after an ACT scan of his vascular pattern to determine if his blood clots were away.

The Colorado head coach said it was "unbelievable" to be back talking to his players again.

Colorado went 9-4 last season and will look to improve on that record this season after losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL.

