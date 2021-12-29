Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Brett Favre will miss 'dear friend' John Madden: 'My career was narrated by Coach'

Favre reacted to Madden’s death on Twitter late Tuesday night

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
John Madden's death on Tuesday led Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to post an emotional tribute to the legendary Oakland Raiders coach and broadcaster.

Madden, an NFL icon, was on the call for a handful of Favre’s games over his career, and they built a close relationship as time went on.

Favre reacted late Tuesday night to Madden’s death at the age of 85.

John Madden, head coach of the Oakland Raiders, celebrates after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

John Madden, head coach of the Oakland Raiders, celebrates after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden," Favre tweeted. "My career was narrated by ‘Coach’, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family."

Madden and play-by-play legend Pat Summerall were on the call for Favre’s Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. Favre threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

Madden's death resonated with several celebrities, sports figures and entertainers as they took to social media to remember the legendary head coach. His cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Brett Favre (AP)

Brett Favre (AP)

Madden coached in the NFL from 1969 to 1978 — all with the Raiders. He was 103-32-7 as head coach and led the 13-1 Raiders to a Super Bowl over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976. He was also the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories when he did it at 42. He never had a losing season and still has the most wins among all Raiders coaches.

He retired from coaching over an ulcer issue and general burnout from the job.

CBS NFL commentator Pat Summerall (left) and NFL analyst John Madden (right) on the air prior to an NFL Football game circa 1986. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)  

CBS NFL commentator Pat Summerall (left) and NFL analyst John Madden (right) on the air prior to an NFL Football game circa 1986.   (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

He would then join the other side of the sport — in the commentating booth. First for CBS, then FOX and later ABC and NBC. During his commentating career from 1979 to 2008, he was one of the biggest broadcasters in sports.

Madden finished his career as a 16-time Emmy Award winner. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com