Brett Favre will miss 'dear friend' John Madden: 'My career was narrated by Coach'

John Madden's death on Tuesday led Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to post an emotional tribute to the legendary Oakland Raiders coach and broadcaster.

Madden, an NFL icon, was on the call for a handful of Favre’s games over his career, and they built a close relationship as time went on.

Favre reacted late Tuesday night to Madden’s death at the age of 85.

"We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden," Favre tweeted. "My career was narrated by ‘Coach’, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family."

Madden and play-by-play legend Pat Summerall were on the call for Favre’s Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. Favre threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

Madden's death resonated with several celebrities, sports figures and entertainers as they took to social media to remember the legendary head coach. His cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Madden coached in the NFL from 1969 to 1978 — all with the Raiders. He was 103-32-7 as head coach and led the 13-1 Raiders to a Super Bowl over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976. He was also the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories when he did it at 42. He never had a losing season and still has the most wins among all Raiders coaches.

He retired from coaching over an ulcer issue and general burnout from the job.

He would then join the other side of the sport — in the commentating booth. First for CBS, then FOX and later ABC and NBC. During his commentating career from 1979 to 2008, he was one of the biggest broadcasters in sports.

Madden finished his career as a 16-time Emmy Award winner. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

