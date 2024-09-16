Taylor Swift makes appearance at Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday party

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes appeared to be copacetic as the pop star appeared at a birthday party for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift and Mahomes did not sit with each other for the second straight game, sparking concerns the two could be on the outs after Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, while Mahomes appeared to back former President Donald Trump.

However, if them hugging it out at the U.S. Open was not enough, Swift did go to the quarterback’s birthday party. Mahomes shared photos of the event she threw for her husband.

Swift appeared in photos with Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, and Chris Jones’ wife, Sheawna Weathersby. Gordon posted snaps from a photobooth that was apparently set up for the party. Other than that, Swift laid low as the focus turned to the three-time Super Bowl winner.

The party came after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes was 18-of-25 with 151 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Last week, the quarterback commended his wife for expressing her views.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," he said. "I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice. In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

"At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people."