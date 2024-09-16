Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift makes appearance at Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday party

Swift and Brittany Mahomes did not sit near each other for the Chiefs-Bengals game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Taylor Swift factor: Does her Kamala Harris endorsement really matter? Video

The Taylor Swift factor: Does her Kamala Harris endorsement really matter?

'Fox & Friends First' co-host Carley Shimkus joined 'MediaBuzz' to discuss her take. 

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes appeared to be copacetic as the pop star appeared at a birthday party for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift and Mahomes did not sit with each other for the second straight game, sparking concerns the two could be on the outs after Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, while Mahomes appeared to back former President Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift in a grey sweatshirt excitedly hugs Brittany Mahomes in a white jacket

An animated Taylor Swift, left, and Brittany Mahomes cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in December during a game against the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

However, if them hugging it out at the U.S. Open was not enough, Swift did go to the quarterback’s birthday party. Mahomes shared photos of the event she threw for her husband.

Swift appeared in photos with Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, and Chris Jones’ wife, Sheawna Weathersby. Gordon posted snaps from a photobooth that was apparently set up for the party. Other than that, Swift laid low as the focus turned to the three-time Super Bowl winner.

The party came after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes was 18-of-25 with 151 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embrace

Taylor Swift, left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Last week, the quarterback commended his wife for expressing her views.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," he said. "I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice. In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

Patrick Mahomes looks down field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, scrambles as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, #91, and cornerback Dax Hill, #23, defend during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people."

