Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan from Leeds

Leeds was relegated from the Premier League in the last term

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson will play in Germany’s top flight next season after joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Aaronson has agreed a season-long deal after Leeds was relegated from the Premier League last term.

"We would like to wish Brenden good luck during his time at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei," his club said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brenden Aaronson in action

Leeds player Brenden Aaronson in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England.  (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Aaronson made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to 25 million pounds ($32 million) in the summer of 2022.

He joins Union Berlin after it qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

US SOCCER ICON MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS SHE WILL RETIRE AT THE END OF THE SEASON: 'I FEEL INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL'

Brenden Aaronson reacts

A dejected Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United after conceding the third goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom.  (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

His brother Paxten also plays in Germany for Frankfurt.

Aaronson scored one goal in 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds. He is the third player to leave on a season-long loan following relegation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fraser Forster saves Brenden Aaronsons shot

Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster saves from Brenden Aaronson of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England.  (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch joined Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, in similar deals earlier this week.

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has been hired as head coach and charged with the responsibility of trying to guide the club back to the Premier League.