60-foot wave crashes on Brazilian surfer Felipe 'Gordo' Cesarano in Portugal

Brazilian surfer Felipe “Gordo” Cesarano was uninjured last week when he suffered a massive wipeout and was crushed by a giant wave at Nazare in Portugal, a report said.

A video has emerged of Cesarano during the “Gigantes de Nazare” event on Jan. 14, which shows the 32-year-old surfer traveling down a 60-foot wave for a few seconds and trying to turn towards the safety of the channel, Newsflare.com reported.



Much to his dismay, he is caught by the active white water behind him and dragged under, the report said.





He was seen being rescued by his teammate, Pedro Scooby Viana, who was on a jetski.



“This wave by Felipe Cesarano was one of the biggest waves of the day exceeding 60 feet on the face, and it’s for sure one of the nastiests wipeouts of the entire season and a serious contender for the WSL's Wipeout of the Year Award," filmmaker Pedro Miranda told Newsflare.



"Thank God the rescue went well and he didn’t get held much longer underwater because the impact zone was especially heavy during that session," Miranda added.