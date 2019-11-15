Hawaii surfer proposes to girlfriend while both ride boards

In a balancing act worthy of marriage, a Hawaii man proposed to his girlfriend while surfing a wave off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki last weekend.

Lauren Oiye managed to say yes from her surfboard just as Chris Garth dropped the ring in the water.

Garth, showing the forethought of a veteran surfer, had left the actual ring onshore and used a spare for the proposal, Hawaii News Now reported.

The couple met at the beach two years before.

