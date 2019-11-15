Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

Hawaii surfer proposes to girlfriend while both ride boards

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
In a balancing act worthy of marriage, a Hawaii man proposed to his girlfriend while surfing a wave off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki last weekend.

Lauren Oiye managed to say yes from her surfboard just as Chris Garth dropped the ring in the water.

​​​​​​​Surfer Chris Garth drops to one knee and proposes to Lauren Oiye off Queen's Beach in Waikiki, Honolulu, Nov. 10, 2019. (Associated Press)

(Here's the proposal photographed from a different angle. (Lisa Tirimacco via AP))

Garth, showing the forethought of a veteran surfer, had left the actual ring onshore and used a spare for the proposal, Hawaii News Now reported.

The couple met at the beach two years before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 