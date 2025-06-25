Braves' Spencer Strider claps back at Juan Soto after Mets star complained about umpire's strikeout call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets' struggles continued Tuesday night when they hosted their NL East division rivals.

New York lost its third straight as temperatures soared to a record high at Citi Field. It was 97 degrees at first pitch, and the Braves' 7-4 win over the Mets turned out to be the hottest game on record at the Mets' home ballpark.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider pitched five innings, and he managed to strike out Juan Soto before he exited the game.

Soto quickly expressed his displeasure after the home plate umpire called a third strike in the fifth inning.

Strider tried to make it clear Soto had nothing to gripe about. As the Braves pitcher made his way to the dugout, he took a moment to inform Soto that the fastball he threw on a 3-2 count that appeared to land in the inside corner of the strike zone was "right down the middle."

Strider repeated his argument three times.

Soto drew a pair of walks in his two plate appearances before the fifth-inning strikeout. He grounded out in the eighth inning.

Strider got the win Tuesday, improving to 3-5 on the season. After leading the National League in wins and receiving Cy Young Award votes in 2023, Strider appeared in just two games last season.

He injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and underwent surgery last year. He missed the beginning of the 2025 campaign but has made eight starts since returning to the Braves rotation.

In the offseason, Soto agreed to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, the most lucrative contract in professional sports history. He's delivered 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 79 games this season.

