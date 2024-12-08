Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Juan Soto agrees to MLB-record $765 million deal with Mets: reports

Soto's deal smashes Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Juan Soto is staying in New York, but he won't be with the Yankees.

Instead, the New York Mets, long believed to be a frontrunner to land the 26-year-old superstar, have landed him on an MLB-record $765 million contract over 15 years, according to multiple reports. 

Last offseason, it was Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that broke the record for the biggest deal in league history. Now, Soto smashes it to stay in Queens for the foreseeable future. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.