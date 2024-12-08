Juan Soto agrees to MLB-record $765 million deal with Mets: reports

Juan Soto is staying in New York, but he won't be with the Yankees.

Instead, the New York Mets, long believed to be a frontrunner to land the 26-year-old superstar, have landed him on an MLB-record $765 million contract over 15 years, according to multiple reports.

Last offseason, it was Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that broke the record for the biggest deal in league history. Now, Soto smashes it to stay in Queens for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story. More to come.