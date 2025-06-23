Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets' newest pitcher captures attention of baseball fans

Dicky Lovelady was previously playing for the Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New York Mets’ latest roster moves raised eyebrows on Monday ahead of their series against National League East rival Atlanta Braves.

The Mets announced they had selected outfielder Travis Jankowski to bring to the Major League roster, optioned pitcher Tyler Zuber and infielder Luisangel Acuña to Triple-A and transferred outfielder Jose Siri to the 60-day injured list. But one move stuck out in particular — the signing of pitcher Dicky Lovelady to a major league contract.

A Mets hat in Atlanta

The New York Mets’ latest roster moves raised eyebrows on Monday ahead of their series against National League East rival Atlanta Braves. (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

Lovelady was activated for the team’s game against the Braves, and baseball fans reacted on social media. MLB.com reported that Lovelady, whose first name is Richard, asked fans, staffers and teammates to call him Dicky.

Lovelady, 29, was a 10th round pick out of Kennesaw State by the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He made his debut for the Royals in 2019. He didn’t appear in the majors in 2022 but resurfaced with the Oakland Athletics in 2023.

Dicky Lovelady in spring training

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Richard Lovelady (68) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark on March 21, 2025 in Dunedin, Florida. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Lovelady pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 and was with the Toronto Blue Jays for two appearances earlier this season.

In 110 career games, Lovelady has a 5.26 ERA with 93 strikeouts.

The Mets entered Monday night with a 46-32 record and one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East lead. The Braves sat 11 games behind the Phillies.

Dicky Lovelady with the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the eleventh inning at Tropicana Field on May 30, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Kim Klement Neitzel/USA TODAY Sports)

New York has dealt with a slew of injuries to its arms this season. Starters Tylor Megill and Kodai Senga both dealt with injuries earlier this month, as did reliever Max Kranick, and landed on the injured list.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.