Atlanta Braves
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charge

Ozuna has appeared in 107 games for Atlanta this season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane charges early Friday morning, according to CBS 46 News in Atlanta. 

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday, according to the report. Ozuna was released on a $1,830 bond Friday morning, per ESPN. 

Marcell Ozuna, #20 of the Atlanta Braves, reacts after striking out during the 2nd inning against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on August 13, 2022 in Miami.  (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested on charges of battery and aggravated assault by strangulation after police officers said they saw him choking his wife. Those charges were later reduced to misdemeanor family violence.

Ozuna was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and later was retroactively suspended 20 games in November for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy. 

Marcell Ozuna, #20 of the Atlanta Braves, at bat during the fifth inning against the New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 6, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City.  (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

He returned to the Braves in March and has appeared in 107 games during the 2022 season, hitting .214 with 46 RBI’s and 20 home runs. 

Ozuna was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, take an anger management course and complete a 24-week family violence intervention program. 

Marcell Ozuna, #20 of the Atlanta Braves, in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 04, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Braves 6-4.  (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"I learned everything," Ozuna said of counseling. "I learned how you treat a person, how you be a better person, how you be the best daddy, how you be a human being. You learn everything from that."

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.