Marcell Ozuna arrest video released after Braves player gets 20-game retroactive ban

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna appeared to be choking his wife as Georgia police officers entered the home in May, an arrest video released Wednesday showed.

The Sandy Springs Police Department released the video of the May 29, 2021, arrest.

"Get your hands off her, get on the ground!" the responding officer in the video is heard yelling at Ozuna.

The Braves outfielder was arrested in May and initially charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and misdemeanor battery, police said at the time.

TMZ Sports reported the charges were later reduced to misdemeanor family violence and the MLB player entered into a pretrial diversion program in September to close out the case. He was ordered to complete at least 200 hours of community service and take an anger management course as well as being placed under supervision for six months.

In a booking report from the Sandy Springs Police Department obtained by TMZ Sports, Ozuna’s wife, Genesis Guzman, says the argument began when Ozuna "took both her cellphones from the bathroom while she showered without her consent."

He refused to return them and allegedly "threatened to kill her."

According to the report, she took his phone and called the police but proceeded to follow him outside. She went back inside and grabbed a "large kitchen knife" for protection while the two continued to argue.

Major League Baseball placed Ozuna on administrative leave after the incident. On Monday, he was given a retroactive, unpaid, 20-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Braves added: "Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.