Ravens cornerback released from hospital after becoming 'acutely ill' before game

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens is back in Baltimore after going to the hospital because he became "acutely ill," the team said on Wednesday.

Stephens was slated to play in the Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday but got sick that morning.

"Baltimore Ravens CB Brandon Stephens became acutely ill at the team hotel on Sunday morning and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati for evaluation," the team said in a statement. "He remained in Cincinnati for treatment and has since returned to Baltimore, where he is feeling better and is in good spirits."

Stephens was a third-round pick out of SMU — he attended UCLA for two years before transferring.

The 25-year-old started in four of his 15 games played this year after starting 11 last season. However, he's played in 95 and 90 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps in his last two games played, respectively. He also has played in a majority of special teams snaps this season.

He has 115 tackles (80 solo) and 11 pass breakups in 32 career games.

His status for the AFC wild-card round game against the Bengals (12-4) is unknown — it will be the third time the two teams meet this season and the second time in as many weeks, both in Cincinnati.

The games kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.