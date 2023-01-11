Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing comprehensive tests

Hamlin was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Joe Kennedy: The power of prayer was demonstrated for Damar Hamlin Video

Joe Kennedy: The power of prayer was demonstrated for Damar Hamlin

Joe Kennedy, who won a Supreme Court case for praying at a high school coaching job, on how the nation came together to pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday after he was transferred there earlier in the week from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said.

The organization said Hamlin was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo Bills players wear the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin during practice before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. 

Buffalo Bills players wear the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin during practice before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

Hamlin’s clearance to go home comes a little over a week since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said his heartbeat needed to be restarted on the field.

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN IS IN 'GOOD SPIRITS' AFTER BEING TRANSFERRED TO BUFFALO HOSPITAL, TEAM SAYS

Damar Hamlin, center, watching the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed.

Damar Hamlin, center, watching the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. (Credit: @HamlinIsland / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

Hamlin woke up days after being taken to the hospital, and by the end of the week, he was alert and watching the Bills game on Sunday against the New England Patriots from his bed. He was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday.

Dr. William A. Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts held a press conference on Monday providing the latest – and most optimistic – update on Hamlin’s condition.

"He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine. It was just the appropriate reaction to a very exciting play," Pritts revealed with a smile.

A poster is attached to a fence outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

A poster is attached to a fence outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"He very much enjoyed it and enjoys the support from everyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamlin’s status is a sigh of relief for the Bills who are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.