Brandon scores 20 points to lead Cal State Fullerton over Hope International 87-65

Jared Brandon scored 20 points to lead Cal State Fullerton to an 87-65 win over Hope International, its across-the-street neighbor, on Saturday night.

Brandon was 10 of 11 from the field. D.J. Seeley had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Kwame Vaughn had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alex Harris added 11 points.

Cal State Fullerton (6-5) led 41-29 at halftime. The Titans shot 54 percent from the field for the game, while the Royals shot 45.6 percent.

The Royals had four players in double figures. Jeremy Kilgore had 13 points, Orlando Collins and Kris Rosales had 12 points apiece. Austin Sanford added 10. Kilgore, Collins, and Garrett Neilan all had four rebounds. Rosales also had six assists.

Hope International plays in the NAIA, where it has an 11-1 record. The game counts as an exhibition for the Royals.