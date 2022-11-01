Brandin Cooks sends cryptic tweet after Texans don't move him at NFL trade deadline

After not being traded from the Houston Texans on NFL trade deadline day, wide receiver Brandin Cooks posted a cryptic tweet that appeared to show some frustration.

The Texans are reeling through seven games this season with a 1-5-1 record and no playoff hopes in sight. It’s for that reason many believed Cooks would be moved to a playoff contender.

It seems Cooks may have wanted the same thing after tweeting following the 4 p.m. last call for trades.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

The 29-year-old signed a two-year extension worth $39.8 million with the Texans that runs through the 2024 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. And $36 million of the deal is guaranteed.

The one caveat to a Cooks trade for any team was the $18 million he is owed for the 2023 season, which seemed to be a deal breaker in a potential trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys and Texans were reportedly discussing a deal that would have moved Cooks to Dallas, but they couldn’t see eye to eye on compensation, so the deal fell through, per Sports Illustrated.

Cooks’ first year in Houston was tremendous with quarterback Deshaun Watson favoring him during a 2020 season in which Watson led the league in passing yards. Cooks totaled 1,150 yards on 81 receptions with six touchdowns.

Cooks did well despite quarterback troubles in 2021 with 90 catches for over 1,000 yards. But, this year with Davis Mills at the helm, the Texans have struggled offensively, and Cooks’ production has dipped as a result.

Cooks has 354 yards on 32 catches with just one score this season, and he hasn’t broken 100 yards in a single game.

With the trade deadline past, Cooks will now have to finish out the regular season with Houston before he can be traded again, assuming that's what he wants.

It’s a short week for the Texans, who face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.