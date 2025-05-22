Boxing world mourns loss of Georgia O'Connor after miscarriage, cancer battle: 'Loved, respected, and admired'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional boxer Georgia O'Connor, 25, has died after a bout with cancer, the professional boxer's promoter, Boxxer, said.

The promoter described the late young fighter as "a true warrior inside and outside the ring."

"Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time," a statement from Boxxer obtained by The Guardian read.

In a January Instagram post, O'Connor revealed that she had learned of her cancer diagnosis. She said she suffered through debilitating pain for weeks leading up to the diagnosis.

"For 17 weeks since the start of October, I’ve been in constant pain, going back and forth between Durham and Newcastle RVI A&E knowing deep down something was seriously wrong," O'Connor captioned a photo of her in a hospital bed.

"I said from the start I felt it was cancer. I KNEW the risks. I have colitis and PSC, two diseases that dramatically increase the chances of getting it. I KNOW how high my risk is and they do too. They always did."

O'Connor added that doctors refused to take her concerns "seriously."

"But not one doctor f---ing listened to me. Not one doctor took me seriously. Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony," the Instagram post continued. "Instead, they dismissed me. They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting. They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen. One even told me that it’s ‘all in my head.’ And now? Now the cancer has spread."

In February, O'Connor spoke out about another devastating personal circumstance.

"The last few months have been a rollercoaster," O’Connor wrote. "I’ve been pregnant with a beautiful baby, suffered a miscarriage, then got diagnosed with ‘incurable’ cancer. But I still feel on top of the world!"

More recently, O'Connor celebrated a milestone. She announced that she had "married that love of" her life on May 9.

O'Connor was able to maintain her undefeated boxing record despite her battle with ulcerative colitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. She went pro in 2021. She earned medals at the 2017 and 2018 Youth World Championships during her amateur career.

O'Connor was born in Durham, England.

O'Connor was born in Durham, England.