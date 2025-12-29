Boxing star Anthony Joshua's friends identified as victims in deadly car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing star Anthony Joshua’s friends were identified as the victims of a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, the country’s president announced on social media.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu wrote on X that he had sent his condolences to Joshua for the loss of his loved ones.

"I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident," he wrote in a post. "I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.

"I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call."

Joshua was considered to be "stable" after the crash, according to Nigerian officials. He suffered minor injuries and was otherwise "fine."

"Following thorough clinical evaluations, medical professionals have confirmed that both patients (hospitalized after the accident) are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time," a joint statement by the Lagos and Ogun state governments said.

The crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at 11 a.m. local time. Photos showed Joshua banged up and being extricated from the vehicle he was riding in.

"The vehicle conveying Mr. Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person," Ogun State Police said in an earlier statement.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was "traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck," which was by the side of the road, according to Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Ogun state officials said that "preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot."

Joshua recently squared off against Jake Paul in a boxing match. Paul said he was praying for Joshua.

"Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident," he wrote on X.

Joshua is the son of British Nigerian parents. He spent time at a Nigerian boarding school when he was younger but returned to Britain after his parents got divorced.

Joshua is a three-time heavyweight champion. He’s held the WBA Super Heavyweight Championship, IBF Heavyweight Championship and WBO Heavyweight Championship. He lost his titles against Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.