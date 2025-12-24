Jake Paul says 'baby fever' has hit as boxer steps away to recover from injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul offered a glimpse into how he intends to spend his recovery time away from the boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered a broken jaw in last week’s knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The bout was carried live by streaming service Netflix.

During his recovery, Paul will focus on supporting his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, as she ramps up for next year’s Winter Games. He also admitted he is developing a serious case of "baby fever."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m gonna take some time off to go support [his fiancée] Jutta [Leerdam] at the Olympics," Paul said earlier this week when asked about his short-term future plans during a sit-down on his older brother Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast.

ANTHONY JOSHUA KNOCKS OUT JAKE PAUL IN BOXING SPECTACLE

"Then she’s gonna move to Puerto Rico. Move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something," he added. Paul said the surgery to address his injury required four plates and eight screws to be inserted into his jaw.

Paul then revealed he hopes his family soon welcomes some new additions, saying, "I have such baby fever. Like I want kids so bad."

The 28-year-old and the Dutch speed skater met after Paul reached out to Leerdam on social media and invited her to appear on his podcast in 2022. The couple announced their engagement in March.

"We’re engaged we can’t wait to spend forever together," Paul captioned a series of photos in a March 22 Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of last week’s fight in Miami.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.