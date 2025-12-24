Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Jake Paul says 'baby fever' has hit as boxer steps away to recover from injury

Paul suffered a broken jaw in a recent loss to Anthony Joshua

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Jake Paul talks fight vs Tank Davis, threatening to sue critics, and engagement to Olympic star Video

Jake Paul talks fight vs Tank Davis, threatening to sue critics, and engagement to Olympic star

Jake Paul talks to Fox News Digital about the legitimacy of his fight against Tank Davis, legal threats against critics, and being engaged to an Olympic gold hopeful.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul offered a glimpse into how he intends to spend his recovery time away from the boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered a broken jaw in last week’s knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The bout was carried live by streaming service Netflix.

During his recovery, Paul will focus on supporting his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, as she ramps up for next year’s Winter Games. He also admitted he is developing a serious case of "baby fever."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head with Jake Paul

Jake Paul fights Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on Dec/ 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I’m gonna take some time off to go support [his fiancée] Jutta [Leerdam] at the Olympics," Paul said earlier this week when asked about his short-term future plans during a sit-down on his older brother Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast.

ANTHONY JOSHUA KNOCKS OUT JAKE PAUL IN BOXING SPECTACLE

"Then she’s gonna move to Puerto Rico. Move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something," he added. Paul said the surgery to address his injury required four plates and eight screws to be inserted into his jaw.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam attend an event

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul at Max's "Paul American" Premiere on March 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Paul then revealed he hopes his family soon welcomes some new additions, saying, "I have such baby fever. Like I want kids so bad."

The 28-year-old and the Dutch speed skater met after Paul reached out to Leerdam on social media and invited her to appear on his podcast in 2022. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul at a speed skating event

Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands, Jake Paul during the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances and Team Competitions Championships 2025 at the Vikingskipet on March 14, 2025 in Hamar, Norway. (Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"We’re engaged we can’t wait to spend forever together," Paul captioned a series of photos in a March 22 Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of last week’s fight in Miami.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue