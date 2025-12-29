Boxing star Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash in Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua was among those injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, officials said.

Joshua was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling along the Ogun–Lagos Expressway when the crash, which left two others dead, occurred, according to multiple reports. Nigerian officials said that Joshua suffered minor injuries and was otherwise "fine."

"Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him," an eyewitness told Nigeria’s The Punch. "There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunwalo told ESPN that a tire on Joshua’s vehicle "burst," which caused his driver to crash into an idle truck parked alongside the road.

Joshua is the son of British Nigerian parents. He spent time at a Nigerian boarding school when he was younger, but returned to Britain after his parents got divorced.

He participated in a spectacle against Jake Paul earlier this month. He knocked out Paul in their fight, picking up the 29th win of his professional career.

Joshua is a three-time heavyweight champion. He’s held the WBA Super Heavyweight Championship, IBF Heavyweight Championship and WBO Heavyweight Championship. He lost his titles against Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021.

It’s unclear when Joshua will be back in the ring.