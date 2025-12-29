Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Boxing star Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Joshua recently knocked out Jake Paul

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua was among those injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, officials said.

Joshua was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling along the Ogun–Lagos Expressway when the crash, which left two others dead, occurred, according to multiple reports. Nigerian officials said that Joshua suffered minor injuries and was otherwise "fine."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua fights against Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

"Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him," an eyewitness told Nigeria’s The Punch. "There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunwalo told ESPN that a tire on Joshua’s vehicle "burst," which caused his driver to crash into an idle truck parked alongside the road.

JAKE PAUL SAYS 'BABY FEVER' HAS HIT AS BOXER STEPS AWAY TO RECOVER FROM INJURY

Anthony Joshua at a press conference

Anthony Joshua looks on during a press conference announcing his heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul at Kaseya Center on Nov. 21, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Joshua is the son of British Nigerian parents. He spent time at a Nigerian boarding school when he was younger, but returned to Britain after his parents got divorced.

He participated in a spectacle against Jake Paul earlier this month. He knocked out Paul in their fight, picking up the 29th win of his professional career.

Joshua is a three-time heavyweight champion. He’s held the WBA Super Heavyweight Championship, IBF Heavyweight Championship and WBO Heavyweight Championship. He lost his titles against Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021.

Anthony Joshua stands in his corner

Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul on Dec. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when Joshua will be back in the ring.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue