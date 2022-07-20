Boxing legend Mike Tyson says his ‘expiration date’ is coming ‘really soon’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson thinks his "expiration date" is near.

On the latest episode of his podcast, "Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion discussed his mortality with guest Sean McFarland.

"We’re all going to die one day, of course," the 57-year-old said. "Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, 'Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’"

McFarland, a therapist who specializes in chemical dependency, addiction and trauma, told Tyson that he doesn’t think about death.

"I don’t worry about it, man. I’m not sweating it," McFarland said. "I just want to die consciously. I don’t want to die screaming. And I’ve heard the last rights of a lot of people – a lot of famous people – and they’re getting ready to die, and they leave this planet screaming."

Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, with Tyson saying that money was worthless to him.

"Money don’t mean s*** to me," Tyson said.

"I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars?

"The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you're invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security."

Tyson became boxing’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, going 50-6 in his career.