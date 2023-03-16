Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Boxers from Russia, Belarus to compete at women's world championship with flags

Several countries, including US, reportedly boycotted event

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russian and Belarusian boxers competing at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in India this week will be doing so under the representation of their respective country's flags. 

Eighteen boxers, 12 from Russian and eight from Belarus, were able to use their nation's flags during the opening ceremony on Wednesday after the International Boxing Association (IBA) lifted sanctions against the two countries last year, Reuters reported. 

The flag-bearer from Russia's boxing team carries her country's national flag during the opening ceremony of Women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023.

The flag-bearer from Russia's boxing team carries her country's national flag during the opening ceremony of Women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, who is the president of the IBA, told the outlet last month that other sports governing bodies around the world that have taken a stance against the two nations following the invasion of Ukraine should move in the same direction as the IBA.

EUROPEAN UNION LAWMAKERS CONDEMN IOC'S DECISION TO SET PATH FOR RUSSIAN ATHLETES TO COMPETE IN PARIS GAMES

"They should participate. It should not be some kind of privilege that is given depending on the circumstances. Each international association should have these standards."

The move has sparked backlash from participating nations, with several countries boycotting the event, including the United States, AFP reported.

Russian boxer Anna Aedma arrives for her match against Monique Suraci of Australia in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category at the Women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023.

Russian boxer Anna Aedma arrives for her match against Monique Suraci of Australia in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category at the Women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year. The IOC initially recommended excluding them on safety grounds but now says keeping the restrictions would be discriminatory and has faced major backlash after recently making a pathway for them to try to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

Last month, 35 countries signed a statement that criticized the IOC plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competition ahead of qualifying events as neutral athletes without national symbols.

Russians cheer boxer Anna Aedma during her match against Monique Suraci of Australia, in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category, at the Women's World Boxing Championships, at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023.

Russians cheer boxer Anna Aedma during her match against Monique Suraci of Australia, in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category, at the Women's World Boxing Championships, at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to AFP, several countries have also vowed to boycott the Men’s World Boxing Championship in Uzbekistan in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.