Boxer Vanes Martirosyan, who competed for Team USA in 2004 Olympics, dead at 39

Vanes Martirosyan, a former Olympic boxer who competed professionally in the light middleweight and middleweight divisions, has died, officials said Sunday. He was 39.

The World Boxing Council announced Martirosyan’s death in a post on social media.

"Vanes Martirosyan is now resting in peace," the organization wrote on Facebook. "He leaves us a profound legacy of resilience, an inspiring warrior spirit, and an unwavering love for life. Farewell, CHAMP!"

Martirosyan battled skin cancer for two years before his death, according to Ring Magazine.

He was born in Armenia but moved to Glendale, California, when he was young. He started boxing at the age of 7 and went on to become an eight-time national champion and Golden Gloves winner.

Martirosyan represented Team USA in the 2004 Olympics in the welterweight division as he defeated Haiti’s Andre Berto in the first-ever Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur (AIBA), now known as the International Boxing Association, American Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournament. He was just 18.

He didn’t have the same success in the 2004 Olympics. He defeated Algeria’s Benamar Meskine in the first round but lost to Cuba’s Lorenzo Aragón in the second. Aragón eventually won the silver medal in the division.

Martirosyan turned professional two years later. He had marquee fights against Jermell Charlo and Gennady Golovkin. He won the first 32 pro bouts of his career before he drew with Erislandy Lara. He didn’t suffer his first defeat until bout No. 35 against Demetrius Andrade.

In his final bout, Golovkin knocked him out in the second round.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of Vanes Martirosyan, who lost his battle to cancer," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement. "Vanes was a proud WBC silver champion and a dear friend. My sincere condolences to his family and friends."