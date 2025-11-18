Jake Paul lands heavyweight fight with two-time champion after Tank Davis bout scrapped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Gervonta "Tank" Davis found himself in more trouble with the law, his exhibition bout with Jake Paul was axed.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions announced that he will now be fighting two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next month.

The bout will take place on Dec. 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami and will be a sanctioned heavyweight fight. It is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves.

"A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted," Paul said in a release. "To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep."

This will be Joshua's first fight since he came up short in an IBF title fight against Daniel Dubois on Sept. 21, 2024. He last held a title in August 2022.

"I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me," Joshua said. "Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face."

Paul was slated to fight Davis on Nov. 14, but it was called off after Davis was accused of assault and battery on his ex-girlfriend at a strip club where she worked. He was also accused of twice threatening to kill her in writing.

Upon the fight's cancellation, Paul shredded Davis as "an actual walking human piece of garbage."

"Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit," Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."

This will be Paul's second heavyweight bout, putting on pounds to face Mike Tyson last year. Paul won that bout by unanimous decision.

