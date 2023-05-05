Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published

Boxer Gervonta Davis avoids jail time, sentenced to 90 days house arrest for 2020 hit-and-run

Davis faced seven years in prison

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Boxer Gervonta Davis, who just improved to 29-0, was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after he was charged with 14 counts from an alleged hit-and-run in November 2020.

Davis faced more than seven years in prison for the accident, which left four people injured. Along with the 90 days at home, he must serve 200 hours of community service.

Davis faced four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving a bodily injury. He also was charged with failing to report an accident, driving with a suspended/revoked license and failure to stop at a red light.

Gervonta Davis in ring

Gervonta Davis punches Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA world lightweight championship bout at Capital One Arena Jan. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to four traffic violations in February.

This is not the first time Davis has been in legal trouble. The boxer is being sued for allegedly causing "multiple bodily injuries" after sucker-punching a parking attendant in a New York City garage in February.

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis looks on before fighting Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA world lightweight championship bout at Capital One Arena Jan. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He also was arrested on domestic violence charges in December, but the accusations were dropped. 

He was also charged with battery of his ex-girlfriend three years ago.

Gervonta Davis after fight

Gervonta Davis poses with the belt after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for Davis' WBA world lightweight title at Barclays Center May 28, 2022, in Brooklyn, N.Y.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Last month, Davis defeated Ryan Garcia, who also was previously undefeated, with a seventh-round knockout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.