Boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge ahead Hector Luis Garcia fight

Undefeated WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday, less than two weeks out from his next fight, according to jail records.

Davis, 28, was arrested by Parkland Police Tuesday and booked into the Broward County Jail on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to online records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known. He is due in court on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old boxer is scheduled to fight former WBA super featherweight winner Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Davis has faced legal troubles in the past.

According to the New York Post, Davis was arrested for domestic violence in 2020 after being caught on video grabbing the mother of his child by the throat at a charity basketball game. The case was dropped nearly three years later on Dec. 13.

ESPN also reported that Davis is due in court in February on an unrelated hit-and-run case where he faces 14 charges.

Davis boasts a 27-0 record with 25 wins by knockout.