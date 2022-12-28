Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge ahead Hector Luis Garcia fight

Davis is set to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington D.C.

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Undefeated WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday, less than two weeks out from his next fight, according to jail records. 

Davis, 28, was arrested by Parkland Police Tuesday and booked into the Broward County Jail on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to online records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Undefeated WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday.

Undefeated WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday. ( Broward County Sheriff's Office)

The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known. He is due in court on Wednesday. 

MILLS LANE, FAMED BOXING REFEREE WHO CALLED TYSON-HOLYFIELD EAR-BITING INCIDENT, DEAD AT 85

The 28-year-old boxer is scheduled to fight former WBA super featherweight winner Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. 

Gervonta Davis celebrates after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for the WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. 

Gervonta Davis celebrates after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for the WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Davis has faced legal troubles in the past. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the New York Post, Davis was arrested for domestic violence in 2020 after being caught on video grabbing the mother of his child by the throat at a charity basketball game. The case was dropped nearly three years later on Dec. 13.

ESPN also reported that Davis is due in court in February on an unrelated hit-and-run case where he faces 14 charges. 

Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis boasts a 27-0 record with 25 wins by knockout.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.