Boston sports radio host apologizes after making ‘ignorant’ comments on air: ‘I wish I could take them back’

Boston radio host Tony Massarotti issued an apology on Monday after making what he called "insensitive" and "hurtful" comments when referring to two Black people during Friday’s "Felger & Mazz Show."

Massarotti, a co-host on 98.5 The Sports Hub, was inquiring about the two that sat behind co-host Michael Felger, who joined the broadcast remotely from a New Orleans hotel.

"They can’t hear us, right?" Massarotti asked. "OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car."

F1 STAR LEWIS HAMILTON OPENS UP ON ‘TRAUMATIZING’ RACIAL ABUSE, BULLYING IN YOUTH

According to WCVB, Massarotti’s comments were in reference to when Felger’s car was stolen in New Orleans in the fall.

Felger did not acknowledge Massarotti’s remark during the broadcast, but on Monday he called it a "bad moment."

"Late in the show on Friday, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so. I wish I could take them back. I can’t," Massarotti said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things. And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways."

He continued, "So I owe everyone an apology. It’s not who I am. It’s not who we are. I can tell you that until I’m blue in the face – those of you who know me will believe it. Those of you who don’t, won’t. And you probably shouldn’t. If I saw and heard what you did, I’d feel the same way. And you have a right to be upset. The only thing I can really do is apologize for it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Massarotti explained that he was attempting to "poke fun" at Felger.

"It didn’t come off that way. It came off as something far broader and ignorant. And I’m regretful of that."