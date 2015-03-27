BERLIN (Reuters) - Former tennis champion Boris Becker says he sympathizes with Tiger Woods, whose life is in turmoil after he admitted cheating on his wife.

Becker, 42, who fathered a child with a Russian model after a brief sexual encounter in a cupboard at a London restaurant while his wife was pregnant, said he could identify with the golf star.

Becker, who had a messy divorce and became the butt of jokes for his flings, said he believed it would be "damned hard" for father-of-two Woods to save his marriage to Swede Elin Nordegren.

Woods, 33, has announced he is taking an indefinite break from golf to try to save his marriage.

