Boos rain down on Juan Soto during his first at-bat in Yankee Stadium return

Juan Soto spent just one season in New York Yankees pinstripes.

After helping the Yankees advance to the 2024 World Series, Soto switched New York City boroughs and signed a historic contract with the Mets.

The Mets opened a three-game series with the Yankees Friday night.

While the Yankees jumped out to a 4-0 lead, much of the attention was on Soto's first at-bat. The latest edition of the Subway Series marked Soto's first time playing at Yankee Stadium since he signed with the Mets.

Soto heard some loud boos as he made his way to the batter's box in the first inning Friday night. Many fans inside the stadium rose to their feet and jeered Soto.

The 26-year-old right fielder appeared to take the fans' disapproval in stride, taking a moment to tip his helmet to the crowd.

Soto also appeared to say "thank you."

He eventually stepped into the batter's box and drew a walk. When he took right field in the bottom half of the inning, more boos appeared to rain down.

Before Friday's game, Soto spoke about the possibility of fans booing him. But it didn't appear to dampen the slugger's excitement about returning to the Bronx.

"I don't mind," Soto told The Athletic .

Before the start of the 2025 regular season, Soto admitted he was "expecting the worst" from the Yankees faithful when he visited Yankee Stadium.

"You know Yankees fans. They can surprise you with anything," the four-time MLB All-Star said in March.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a cautious tone leading up to Friday's matchup and advised fans "not to take things too far."

"It’ll be interesting. I’m sure there’ll be some creativity in there," Boone said before the game. "I just want everyone to come and have a good time and be safe and not take things too far."

Soto spurned the Yankees in favor of a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in December. The contract, which did not include any deferred money, is the most lucrative contract in professional sports history.

Soto finished his lone season with the Yankees with 41 home runs and a .288 batting average. The right fielder has hit eight homers in 43 games so far this season with the Mets.

