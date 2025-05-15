Mets' Juan Soto looks forward to Subway Series against former team, despite potential Yankees fans' boos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto spent the 2024 season in the Bronx and was a key part of the New York Yankees run to last year's World Series. In December, he signed a historic contract with New York's other MLB team — the Mets.

Soto's reported 15-year, $765 million deal represents the most lucrative contract in professional sports history. On Friday, the Mets will open a three-game series with the Yankees. The latest edition of the Subway Series will also mark Soto's first time competing at Yankee Stadium since he hung up his pinstripes.

While Soto acknowledged the possibility some fans could direct boos at him, it doesn't appear the potential angst is dampening the slugger's excitement about returning to Yankee Stadium.

"I don't mind," Soto told The Athletic in reference to the possible jeers.

Prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, Soto admitted he was "expecting the worst" from the Yankees faithful when he did eventually visit the Bronx.

"You know Yankees fans. They can surprise you with anything," the four-time MLB All-Star said in March.

Mets pitcher Clay Holmes, who played for the Yankees from 2021-24, expressed confidence in Soto's ability to still play well no matter what he ultimately contends with from fans in the Bronx.

"His focus is going to be to put up good at-bats," Holmes said. "He's always able to lock it in in those big moments. It'll be fun to watch him."

Soto finished his lone season with the Yankees with 41 home runs and a .288 batting average. The right fielder has hit eight homers in 43 games so far this season with the Mets.

The Mets were idle on Thursday, but will enter Friday's game against the Yankees in first place in the NL East.

