St. Louis Blues

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington addresses viral puck prank after Alex Ovechkin's milestone goal

Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th goal during Wednesday's Capitals-Blues game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals Video

Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on Washington Capitals' star player Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record on ‘Fox Report.’

Jordan Binnington, the longtime St. Louis Blues goaltender, offered more details about his thought process in the moments after he allowed Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's milestone 900th goal.

Binnington contended with some backlash after he put the puck into the back of his hockey gear. A linesman made sure to retrieve the puck from the stunned goalie. 

Ovechkin was asked about it after the Capitals’ 6-1 win. 

"Yeah, I just saw it," he said when asked about it by a reporter. "You know, I’m not going to comment on it." 

Binnington is now making it clear that he fully intended to return the puck to the superstar Russian hockey player.

Jordan Binnington reacts after a goal is scored

Goalie Jordan Binnington (50) of the St. Louis Blues reacts after allowing NHL career goal 900 by Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals (not pictured) during the second period at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I figured I basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over. [I] didn't think he'd mind sharing it," Binnington quipped on Thursday. "I had full intention to give it back to him."

In April, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the top scorer in NHL history. On Wednesday, he became the first player in history to record 900 goals.

The puck was returned to Ovechkin in time for locker room photos commemorating his achievement.

Jordan Binnington looks on during a NHL game

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) looks on during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center on Oct. 30, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Jeff Curry/Imagn Images)

Before he was taken out in the second period of Wednesday's loss, Binnington was charged with four goals.

He later praised Ovechkin for scoring the momentous goal. "Incredible play by him to catch that, spin around and get that on net from a bad angle. Obviously, he's such a legendary player. Seeing a play like that still happening at his age, it's next level. He continues to impress," Binnington said.

Jordan Binnington looks on before an NHL game starts

Goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) of the St. Louis Blues looks on during the singing of the National anthems prior to puck drop against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Canada Life Centre on April 21, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ovechkin’s teammate Logan Thompson also offered his thoughts on Binnington's actions. "Maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to him," he told reporters sheepishly.

According to Binnington said Thompson's takeaway was correct and reaffirmed his intention to return to the puck.

"Full intention to give it back," Binnington noted. "He's a legendary, inspirational player for the game and for the league. It's a good moment for him and their team."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

