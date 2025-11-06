Blues' Jordan Binnington catches flak for trying to pocket puck after Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington received some flak on Wednesday night for trying to pull a fast one after Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored a milestone goal.

Ovechkin notched the 900th goal of his career in the second period. He’s the first player in NHL history to reach the mark. But Binnington raised eyebrows when he put the puck into the back of his hockey gear. A linesman made sure to retrieve the puck from the stunned goalie.

The Russian superstar was asked about it after the Capitals’ 6-1 win.

"Yeah, I just saw it," he said when asked about it by a reporter. "You know, I’m not going to comment on it."

Ovechkin’s teammate Logan Thompson tried to take the high road.

"Maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to him," he told reporters sheepishly.

Social media were a bit more unkind.

Ovechkin did get the puck back. He posed with it in the locker room.

The Ovechkin puck would likely garner a pretty penny, if not now then sometime in the future as no other active NHL player is sniffing around 700 career goals.

After Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has 634 goals.

Binnington was later pulled from the game as he gave up four goals. He wasn’t available to comment afterward, according to The Athletic.

He may have a bigger issue on his hands after the latest debacle. It’s the fourth time this season Binnington has allowed at least four goals. He also had a losing result in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21 and was given the losing decision in a shootout against the Vancouver Canucks last week.

The Blues dropped to 4-8-2 this season and have 10 points. They sit in last place of the Central Division in the Western Conference. The Blues have a minus-21 goal differential.