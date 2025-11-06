Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Blues

Blues' Jordan Binnington catches flak for trying to pocket puck after Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal

Binnington has struggled so far this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington received some flak on Wednesday night for trying to pull a fast one after Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored a milestone goal.

Ovechkin notched the 900th goal of his career in the second period. He’s the first player in NHL history to reach the mark. But Binnington raised eyebrows when he put the puck into the back of his hockey gear. A linesman made sure to retrieve the puck from the stunned goalie.

Jordan Binnington looks on after allowing Ovechkin's goal

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues reacts after allowing NHL career goal 900 by Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals (not pictured) during the second period at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Russian superstar was asked about it after the Capitals’ 6-1 win.

"Yeah, I just saw it," he said when asked about it by a reporter. "You know, I’m not going to comment on it."

Ovechkin’s teammate Logan Thompson tried to take the high road.

"Maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to him," he told reporters sheepishly.

Social media were a bit more unkind.

Ovechkin did get the puck back. He posed with it in the locker room.

Alex Ovechkin poses with the puck after his 900th goal of his career

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin poses in the locker room with his 900th NHL career goal puck in an NHL hockey game against St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ovechkin puck would likely garner a pretty penny, if not now then sometime in the future as no other active NHL player is sniffing around 700 career goals.

After Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has 634 goals.

Binnington was later pulled from the game as he gave up four goals. He wasn’t available to comment afterward, according to The Athletic.

He may have a bigger issue on his hands after the latest debacle. It’s the fourth time this season Binnington has allowed at least four goals. He also had a losing result in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21 and was given the losing decision in a shootout against the Vancouver Canucks last week.

Jordan Binnington stops a puck

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stops a puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Blues dropped to 4-8-2 this season and have 10 points. They sit in last place of the Central Division in the Western Conference. The Blues have a minus-21 goal differential.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

