Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's record for most career goals

Alex Ovechkin on Sunday broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals when he scored No. 895 against the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Capitals went on the powerplay in the second period. The puck got to Ovechkin and he was able to send one past goalie Ilya Sorokin. The crowd at the UBS Arena burst into jubilation when the horn sounded. Ovechkin dove across the ice.

New York led 2-1 at that point.

"Alex Ovechkin has been an unstoppable force from the moment he entered the NHL in 2005 – a unique package of effervescent personality, dynamic physicality and other-worldly talent for shooting the puck," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "His passion for winning is matched only by his incredible ability to score goals.

"And today, he stands alone. Having completed his relentless pursuit of a record most thought unbreakable, Alex makes hockey history – succeeding Wayne Gretzky, who had eclipsed Gordie Howe, who had surpassed Maurice Richard – as the National Hockey League’s all-time goals leader. The NHL salutes Alex Ovechkin for this astounding achievement."

Ovechkin tied the record on Friday with two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks. He could have had a chance at a third but vowed not to score the record-setter on an empty-net goal.

He needed just one more day in between to surpass Gretzky.

"It was my honor to hold the National Hockey League goals record for the last three decades," Gretzky said in a statement. "I now am delighted to pass that honor to a man who truly was born to put the puck in the net and who has played our game with remarkable passion and power.

"I forever will be grateful for the way my idol, Gordie Howe, congratulated me upon breaking his record in 1994. And I am thrilled that I could be in attendance to share this moment with you, Alex, as you now are the leading goal-scorer in NHL history."

Ovechkin set the record as he played for the Capitals for all of his career. He completed the feat in his 1,487th game. He scored the first goal of his career on Oct. 5, 2005, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nearly 20 years later, he’s on top of the hockey world.