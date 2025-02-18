Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr fail to reach long-term contract extension ahead of spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays and star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree to a long-term contract extension on Monday.

Guerrero, 25, set a deadline on Monday night for the two sides to come to an agreement on a deal, as the star first baseman does not plan on negotiating a deal during the season.

Guerrero said that the deal was not made due to a lack of effort.

"The last couple days, the front office, my lawyers, my agents, they met, both (sides) tried but obviously we couldn’t get an agreement," Guerrero said through an interpreter at Blue Jays camp on Tuesday.

"We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal."

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said despite no deal being completed, the team still wants Guerrero back.

"We worked very hard and the motivation is still there," Atkins said.

"I’m confident that every thought, idea we had — every dollar that we had — was communicated. But we’re obviously disappointed to not have gotten that done. ... It doesn’t change our desire. We will certainly be motivated and remain motivated."

Guerrero is coming off a stellar season, when he hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI in 159 games.

If the four-time All Star repeats those numbers this season, he is primed to be the top free agent of this year’s class.

If the Blue Jays struggle in the beginning of the season, the team could potentially look to trade Guerrero at the trade deadline to recoup some assets instead of losing him for nothing in free agency.

With his young age and strong production, Guerrero is going to command a large payday in free agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

