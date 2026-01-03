Blue Jays land Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto in free agency splash: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays, who were two outs away from winning the World Series, continue to make big moves in free agency as they look to bolster their squad.

The Blue Jays agreed to a contract with Japanese star infielder Kazuma Okamoto, according to multiple reports. The contract is four-year, $60 million, according to the New York Post.

Okamoto starred in the Nippon Professional Baseball’s most storied franchise, the Yomiuri Giants, which is Japan’s equivalent of the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old was a six-time All-Star in Japan, and starred both at the plate and in the field. He led the NPB Central League in home runs in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Starting in 2018, Okamoto had a run of six consecutive seasons with 30 or more home runs. His career high in home runs came in 2023, when he hit 41.

Okamoto can play first and third base, capably winning two Gold Gloves at third and one at first base.

In 2025, Okamoto was limited to just 69 games after sustaining a left-elbow injury in a collision with a batter running down the line while playing first. However, in limited action, Okamoto was outstanding, hitting .327 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI, good for a 1.014 OPS.

In 11 seasons in the NPB, Okamoto had a .277 batting average with 248 home runs and 717 RBI.

Okamoto has already had success in the United States, as he hit a home run off Kyle Freeland to help Japan beat the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final.

The Blue Jays had already signed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, KBO MVP Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million contract, and reliever Tyler Rogers to a three-year, $37 million contract. The Blue Jays hope their reported addition of Okamoto, along with all their other acquisitions, help put them get back to the World Series.

