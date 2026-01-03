Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays land Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto in free agency splash: reports

The 29-year-old was a six-time All-Star in Japan

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
John Schneider on Blue Jays falling short in World Series: 'It stinks', Big Papi, A-Rod & Jeter react Video

John Schneider on Blue Jays falling short in World Series: 'It stinks', Big Papi, A-Rod & Jeter react

Toronto manager John Schneider shared his thoughts after the Blue Jays fell short in the World Series, while the "MLB on FOX" crew discussed the team’s performance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays, who were two outs away from winning the World Series, continue to make big moves in free agency as they look to bolster their squad.

The Blue Jays agreed to a contract with Japanese star infielder Kazuma Okamoto, according to multiple reports. The contract is four-year, $60 million, according to the New York Post.

Okamoto starred in the Nippon Professional Baseball’s most storied franchise, the Yomiuri Giants, which is Japan’s equivalent of the New York Yankees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kazuma Okamoto fields ball

Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan, on March 15, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

The 29-year-old was a six-time All-Star in Japan, and starred both at the plate and in the field. He led the NPB Central League in home runs in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Starting in 2018, Okamoto had a run of six consecutive seasons with 30 or more home runs. His career high in home runs came in 2023, when he hit 41.

Okamoto can play first and third base, capably winning two Gold Gloves at third and one at first base.

EX-MLB ALL-STAR LENNY DYKSTRA FACES DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING NEW YEAR'S DAY TRAFFIC STOP IN PENNSYLVANIA

Kazuma Okamoto hits single

Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan, on March 16, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

In 2025, Okamoto was limited to just 69 games after sustaining a left-elbow injury in a collision with a batter running down the line while playing first. However, in limited action, Okamoto was outstanding, hitting .327 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI, good for a 1.014 OPS.

In 11 seasons in the NPB, Okamoto had a .277 batting average with 248 home runs and 717 RBI.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kazuma Okamoto hits home run

Kazuma Okamoto (25) of Team Japan hits a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning during the World Baseball Classic championship game at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on March 21, 2023. (Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Okamoto has already had success in the United States, as he hit a home run off Kyle Freeland to help Japan beat the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final.

The Blue Jays had already signed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, KBO MVP Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million contract, and reliever Tyler Rogers to a three-year, $37 million contract. The Blue Jays hope their reported addition of Okamoto, along with all their other acquisitions, help put them get back to the World Series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue