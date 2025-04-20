Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios confronts Mariners' Cal Raleigh who he believed was stealing his signs

Berrios believed Raleigh was telling his teammates what pitch was coming while on base

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Tensions were high as benches cleared for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. 

The reason was Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios confronted Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, who the former believed was telling his teammates what pitches were coming while he was on base. 

Berrios and Raleigh were passing one another when an inning came to an end, and the pitcher was clearly saying his piece to the catcher, which led to both of them needing to be held back by their teammates.

Cal Raleigh runs after hit

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hits a double off of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Benches cleared as they continued to jaw back and forth, but nothing physical ever came of the altercation.

After the game, Berrios explained why he felt he had to say something to Raleigh. 

"I don’t react that way very often," Berrios said. "I’m a quiet and chill guy. But when some people are trying to fight with us in the field, I don’t respect that. I don’t like that."

Meanwhile, Raleigh denied ever relaying pitches to his teammates. 

"I’d want my pitchers doing the same thing," Raleigh said when asked about Berrios’ words. "If somebody thought they were tipping, I’d want them to say something. Just how it is. Competitive baseball game. People are right in the heart of it."

Jose Berrios pitches

Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

While Berrios wasn’t happy, his manager knows that stealing signs, in legal fashion, is totally "fair game."

"Teams do it. We get it," John Schneider explained. "In the heat of the moment, you get a little bit fired up. I didn’t think the benches needed to clear. There was nothing crazy going on. But I like when our guys are sticking up for themselves."

The Mariners ended up defeating the Blue Jays, 8-4. Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two RBI, one run scored and three walks. 

Jose Berrios throws

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Berrios finished his six innings of work allowing four hits, four walks, and three earned runs.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.