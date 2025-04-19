Expand / Collapse search
Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani announces birth of first child: 'Super anxious parents'

'To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents,' Ohtani said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Shohei Ohtani is officially a dad.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar announced the birth of his first child, a daughter, in a social media post Saturday. Ohtani welcomed his daughter with wife Mamiko Tanaka.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote in the caption. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

Shohei Ohtani vs Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani smiles in the dugout during a spring training game against the Texas Rangers Feb. 28, 2024, in Surprise, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Ohtani also expressed gratitude to the Dodgers and the medical personnel who helped deliver the baby.

Ohtani, 30, posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

Ohtani and interpreter at conference

Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a news conference at Dodger Stadium Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" the Dec. 28 post said. It included a photo showing the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, and a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

The Dodgers placed Ohtani on MLB's paternity list prior to their series opener Friday night against the Texas Rangers. Manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday's game he was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles Aug. 23, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave. The Dodgers have an off day Monday, then play the Cubs in Chicago Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.