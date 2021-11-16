Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays, Jose Berrios agree to 7-year, $131 million deal: reports

Toronto acquired Berrios from the Minnesota Twins at the July trade deadline

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Jose Berrios is returning to Toronto.

Berrios and the Blue Jays agreed on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto acquired the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins at the July trade deadline. The Blue Jays wanted to lock up Berrios because he was set to become a free agent following the 2022 season.

In 12 starts with the Blue Jays, Berrios finished with a 5-4 record and a 3.58 ERA. The 32nd overall pick by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft, Berrios has been a reliable starter since making his MLB debut.

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Berríos struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

Berrios’ contract will be the third $100 million-plus deal in franchise history. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal last offseason, and back in 2006, Vernon Wells signed a $126 million contract over seven years.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Blue Jays will eventually have to sign Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the near future, and they both are expected to surpass the $100 million mark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com