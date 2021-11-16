Blue Jays, Jose Berrios agree to 7-year, $131 million deal: reports

Jose Berrios is returning to Toronto.

Berrios and the Blue Jays agreed on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto acquired the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins at the July trade deadline. The Blue Jays wanted to lock up Berrios because he was set to become a free agent following the 2022 season.

In 12 starts with the Blue Jays, Berrios finished with a 5-4 record and a 3.58 ERA. The 32nd overall pick by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft, Berrios has been a reliable starter since making his MLB debut.

Berríos struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

Berrios’ contract will be the third $100 million-plus deal in franchise history. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal last offseason, and back in 2006, Vernon Wells signed a $126 million contract over seven years.

The Blue Jays will eventually have to sign Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the near future, and they both are expected to surpass the $100 million mark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.