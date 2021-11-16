Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Noah Syndergaard, Angels reach 1-year, $21 million deal: report

The Mets offered a one-year, $18.4 million deal to Syndergaard, which was set to expire on Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard is heading to the west coast. 

Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Syndergaard, 29, reached a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The agreement will be official pending a physical.

CHAMPION BRAVES SIGN MANNY PINA TO ADD DEPTH AT CATCHER

The Mets, who offered a one-year, $18.4 million deal to Syndergaard – which was set to expire on Wednesday, will receive a compensatory pick if the agreement goes through.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets takes his hat off to celebrate Curtis Granderson #3 catching a pop up fly hit by Chris Coghlan #8 of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning during game two of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets takes his hat off to celebrate Curtis Granderson #3 catching a pop up fly hit by Chris Coghlan #8 of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning during game two of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Syndergaard spent six seasons with the Mets and in his first year as a starter in 2015, he helped lead the team to the World Series and made the National League All-Star team the following season. He has a 3.32 ERA in over 718 career innings, allowing just 166 walks and 64 home runs. 

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Cubs 4-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Cubs 4-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latter half of Syndergaard’s career with the Mets has been marred by injuries. In 2020 he underwent Tommy John surgery and appeared in just two innings this year after rehab and a subsequent bout with COVID-19.  

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The addition of Syndergaard answers the Angels’ pitching struggles, for now.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com