Noah Syndergaard, Angels reach 1-year, $21 million deal: report

New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard is heading to the west coast.

Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Syndergaard, 29, reached a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The agreement will be official pending a physical.

The Mets, who offered a one-year, $18.4 million deal to Syndergaard – which was set to expire on Wednesday, will receive a compensatory pick if the agreement goes through.

Syndergaard spent six seasons with the Mets and in his first year as a starter in 2015, he helped lead the team to the World Series and made the National League All-Star team the following season. He has a 3.32 ERA in over 718 career innings, allowing just 166 walks and 64 home runs.

The latter half of Syndergaard’s career with the Mets has been marred by injuries. In 2020 he underwent Tommy John surgery and appeared in just two innings this year after rehab and a subsequent bout with COVID-19.

The addition of Syndergaard answers the Angels’ pitching struggles, for now.