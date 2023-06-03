Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays’ Chris Bassitt allows no runs against Mets, rushes back for birth of child: ‘Go be a Dad’

Bassitt allowed just three hits on the night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt threw a gem on Friday against the New York Mets, and it wasn’t even close to the most important part of his day. 

After a 91-minute rain delay, Bassitt threw 7 ⅔ innings of scoreless ball before rushing back to Toronto to be with his wife who went into labor with their second child

Chris Bassitt against the Mets

Chris Bassitt, #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 2, 2023, in New York City.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"Go be a Dad," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Bassitt after he took the ball from him during the eighth inning. 

ANGELS' ANTHONY RENDON AVOIDS CHARGES FROM ALTERCATION WITH FAN: REPORT

A private plane was ready to take Bassitt back to Toronto as soon as his night was over. 

Bassitt, who played for the Mets during the 2022 MLB season, returned to Citi Field and allowed just three hits. The Blue Jays defeated New York, 3-0. 

"With the hour and a half delay, staying locked in, a ton of things on his mind, facing his former team," Schneider said, per MLB.com. "He was completely in control of his emotions and stuff tonight. It’s one of the best performances we’ve seen out of anyone, given everything that he had going on. You just can’t say enough about him tonight."

John Schneider looks on against the Twins

Manager John Schneider, #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field on May 28, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 3-0.   (David Berding/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bassitt stayed in the dugout for the end of the eighth inning before leaving the stadium prior to the conclusion of the game. 

"There’s a lot of stress, a lot of pressure just being able to kind of get that game going and kind of get started on time so he can get home for his wife," Toronto left fielder Daulton Varsho said. "It was a pretty cool experience for him to be able to do that and then be able to go experience having his second kid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chris Bassitt walks off the mound

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the eighth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets on June 2, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY.  (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bassitt is 6-4 on the year with an ERA of 3.41 as Toronto moved to 31-27 on the season with the win. 

For the Mets, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak. Justin Verlander got the start for New York and threw 117 pitches, the most pitches in a single game for Verlander since 2019. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.