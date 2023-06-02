Angels' Anthony Rendon avoids charges from altercation with fan: report

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will reportedly not be charged after getting into an altercation with a fan in March.

After an opening day 2-1 loss to the lowly Oakland Athletics, Rendon was caught on camera gripping an A's fan by his shirt and swinging an open hand toward the fan's head.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the confrontation, but Rendon claimed the fan called him a b----.

The LA Times reports that the case is closed after police investigated a misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What'd you say? You called me a b----, huh? Yeah you did. Yeah you did. Yeah motherf-----," Rendon told the fan while gripping his shirt.

That's when Rendon let go of his grip and then tried to swipe at the fan's A's hat.

Angels teammate Mike Trout watched the war of words, but everyone walked away before things got worse.

Rendon was suspended four games for the incident.

"My emotions got the best of me," Rendon said in April. "I’m usually pretty good about interacting with fans … have fun with it. But the gentleman, we spoke on the phone, and we both apologized about what had happened. And so we’re both ready to move forward."

Since he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels in 2019, Rendon has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He signed his contract after his only All-Star season with the Washington Nationals , when he crushed 34 homers, 44 doubles and knocked home 126 runs with a .319 average.

STEVE GARVEY, 10-TIME MLB ALL-STAR, CONSIDERING US SENATE BID IN CALIFORNIA

Rendon is again on the injured list with a left groin strain. In his 30 games played before the injury, he was hitting .301 with a homer, 20 RBIs and a .784 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since joining the Angels, he's played in just 184 games and has hit .259 with a .780 OPS.